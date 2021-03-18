Owen McCown gives verbal commitment to Colorado

Owen McCown, a junior at Rusk High School, announced via his social media Wednesday night that he has given a verbal (non-binding) commitment to Colorado of the Pac-12 Conference.
McCown (6'-1”-170 lbs.) was an All District 10-4-II first team pick last fall. In eight games he threw for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns. McCown also had four interceptions. He also rushed for nearly 300 yards and scored eight touchdowns by land.
According to Rivals.com, McCown is a three-star prospect who received offers from a bevy of schools, including Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
Owen is the son of Natalie and Josh McCown.
Josh McCown, who is from Jacksonville, played 19 seasons in the NFL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.