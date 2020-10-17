Owen McCown, Jones lead Rusk to 37-29 win over Mustangs

RUSK — Rusk ended up needing all of its weapons to stave off Madisonville 37-29 in a District 9-4A-II affair that was played on a crisp Friday evening at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium.
Eagle quarterback Owen McCown had a big night for the Eagles. He ran for two touchdowns, including one that covered 63 yards, and passed for another. McCown carried nine times for 114 yards and went 8-14-0 for 98 yards in the passing department.
Jones, a senior, was the game's leading rusher, picking up 193 yards in 18 carries. He scored on a 4-yard run early in the first half and motored into the end zone from 30-yards out with 8:13 to play in the third period that but Rusk in front 23-7.
Jones' formula for success was chunk plays. Six of his carries went for 10 yards or more, with his longest run of the night covering 48 yards. He averaged 10.7 yards per carry.
The Eagles were able to score on their final possession of the first half, and on their first possession of the second half, which turned out to be significant in the end.
Aiden McCown kicked a 21-yard field goal out of a Trey Devereaux hold with :16 left in the first half, which gave Rusk a 16-7 lead at the break.
Alex Jones streaked into the end zone on a 30-yard run that came with 8:13 to play in the third frame, which extended the Eagle lead to 23-7 at that time.
Rusk went on to build what seemed like at the time a commanding, 37-14, lead early in the fourth quarter, but Madisonville was able to recover onside kicks on two-consecutive kick offs, which enabled the Mustangs to get back into the game.
Armando Juarez connected with Jermal Holland for a 34-yard touchdown that came with 4:38 left in the game, which cut the Rusk advantage to 37-21.
After recovering the onside kick, the Mustangs (3-4, 1-1) marched 44 yards in 10 plays, which ended with a 1-run touchdown run by Xavier Whaley. Whaley then threw the ball to Doug'kyrn Johnson for a successful two-point conversion, making the score 37-29.
The Eagles' Camden Hudnall and Joseph McGowan, both seniors, were ejected at different points in the fourth quarter after each picked up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the game. The disqualifications came on Madisonville's final two scoring marches of the night.
McGowan led Rusk in receiving by catching three passes for 54 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass that put the Red and Black in front 37-14 with 10:17 to play in the final frame.
Defensive players of impact for Rusk included Caleb Ferrara, Bradley Parker, Landon Gates. Chris Lawson, McGowan and Jerry Tylich.
Rusk (4-3, 1-1) will travel to undefeated Carthage next week. The Bulldogs downed Jasper 35-10 on Friday.
