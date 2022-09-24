Owen McCown makes his first start for Colorado Buffaloes

BOULDER, Colo. - True freshman Owen McCown, a graduate of Rusk High School, made his first start under center on Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colo. where the Colorado Buffaloes hosted UCLA.
McCown had his moments, but in the end, UCLA moved to 4-0, 1-0 in conference play by downing the winless (0-4, 0-1) Buffs, 45-17.
The lefty went 26-42-1 via the air for 258 yards and a touchdown. His scoring strike was from eight yards out and went to freshman Jordan Tyson.
McCown, who was sacked five times in the tilt, also scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run.
He is the third quarterback Colorado has used this season as the Buffalos' coaching staff continue to search for consistency at that position.
McCown is the son of Josh McCown, who played quarterback in the NFL for 18 seasons.
