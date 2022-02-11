Owen McCown named to Class 4A All-State football team

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.