Owen McCown named to Class 4A All-State football team

Owen McCown, a senior at Rusk High School, has been voted on to the Texas Sports Writers Association's Class 4A All-State football team.
The senior, who has signed with Colorado University, was an honorable mention selection.
The lefty-throwing McCown passed for 3,366 yards and 36 touchdowns last season.
He also rushed for 377 yards and scored 11 touchdowns by land.
McCown, the son of Josh McCown, who played quarterback in the NFL for 18 seasons, is 6'-1", 175 lbs.
