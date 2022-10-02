Owen McCown runs and passes for a TD in Colorado loss

TUCSON, Ariz. - Owen McCown ran for a touchdown and passed for another on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz. as Colorado dropped a 43-20 decision to Arizona in Pac-12 play.

McCown, a true freshman who prepped at Rusk High School, went 14-30-0 for 186 yards through the air and did not throw an interception.

He also had 10 carries for 43 yards.

The Buffaloes fell to 0-5, 0-2 after the loss, while the Wildcats improved to 3-2, 1-1.

On Sunday it was announced that Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell had been relieved of his duties following the 0-5 start.

Dorrell had been in charge of the Buffs for the past two and a half years.

His interim replacement will be offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, a former head coach at Western Kentucky.

Colorado has an open date this week and is scheduled to host California on Oct. 15.

