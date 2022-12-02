Owen McCown to enter transfer portal

BOULDER, Colo. - Former Rusk High School standout Owen McCown has announced via his social media that he intends on entering the transfer portal.
McCown played in four games this past season as a true freshman at Colorado University.
He completed 57 passes in 102 attempts for 600 yards and threw two touchdown passes while surrendering an equal number of interceptions.
His 110 passer's rating was the best among six players who saw time at quarterback for the Buffaloes.
McCown rushed 27 times for a net of 38 yards while scoring two touchdowns.
Colorado finished the season with a 1-11 record. The team's lone victory came on Oct. 15 when the Buffs downed California, 20-13, in overtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.