Owen McCown to make second start for Colorado on Saturday

BOULDER, Colo. - Owen McCown will get his second start as the Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback on Saturday night in a Pac-12 game against Arizona, that will be played in Tucson, Ariz.
This is according to a published report by Brian Howell of the Colorado Daily.
McCown, a true freshman at CU, is a Rusk High School product and is the son of Josh McCown, who played quarterback in the NFL for a number of teams for 18 seasons.
Owen McCown made his first start under center in CU's 45-17 loss to UCLA last week in Boulder. In that game he went 26-of-42 for 258 yards and threw a touchdown pass as well as an interception. The left-hander also ran for a touchdown.
He is the third quarterback that Buffalo head coach Karl Donnell has used this season.
The Buffaloes will come into play Saturday with an 0-4, 0-1 record, while Arizona stands 2-2, 0-2.
