Owen McCown wins Progress top performer award

RUSK — Owen McCown established a new personal best for himself Friday night when he completed 30 of 35 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns to lead Rusk to a 58-22 triumph over Bullard.
McCown, a senior, was named on Monday as the Progress Player of the Week. This is the second time in the past three weeks that McCown, who has verbally committed to Colorado, has won the accolade.
McCown also ran for a touchdown, giving him five touchdowns for the night.
His performance in the Eagles' latest win resulted in a 156.85 quarterback rating, according to the official statistics issued by Rusk High School.
Rusk will put its 4-0 record on the line on Friday by visiting Brownsboro (1-3).
