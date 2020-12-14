Pac 12 Championship: Washington out, Oregon in

Washington will not be able to play in the Pac 12 Conference's championship football game later this week. The conference announced on Monday that Oregon will take the Huskies' spot opposite No. 13-ranked USC.
Washington was forced to bow out due to COVID-19 protocols and the subsequent contract tracing efforts.
The Huskies did not have a minimum of 53 scholarship athletes available to play in the contest.
According to at least one published report the entire offensive line is unavailable due to COVID-19 policies.
Washington is expected to play in a bowl later this year.
