Folks,
We lost a big man in the conservation arena this week. Mack Turner was the longtime Chairman of Texas Conservation Alliance. Mack was an unassuming leader - his accomplishments were not about him but all about the organizations and about what was good and right for the environment. His leadership will be missed.
Texas Conservation Alliance was formerly known as Texas Committee on Natural Resources (TCONR) which was a name that got confused with Texas legislative committees. In the process of renaming and reorganizing TCONR, Mack contacted me to discuss the process. This was my first meeting with Mack and we became friends and working partners. Friends of the Neches River was the first member of the Alliance.
Mack invited me to fish with him at his Gunstream Fishing Club. When TCA was recognized with a national conservation award in Washington, D.C., he took me with the TCA delegation for the presentation. I was a contractor for TCA for several years and each month I was asked to submit to Mack a progress report. Each month Mack sent back "thanks", "good job" or "I appreciate your work". Mack was a quiet encourager.
.
Mack thought it would be good to have state paddling trails from the Upper Neches River to the coast. Now we have eight state paddling trails along the Neches River.
Mack Turner was physically a big man but his spirit is much bigger.
Until we put in again,
Michael
