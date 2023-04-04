PADDLING STROKES: Neches River Field Day set for Saturday

Folks:
We are going to have a great day on the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge - a FIELD DAY. This will be on Saturday, with organized events from 9 a.m. to noon. YOU ARE INVITED! It's free!
I will be there to participate and visit, so please come. You will get a close up look at the Neches Refuge!
This event is sponsored by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of the Neches River National Wildlife Refuse.
Check the attached flyer for details and events. If you have any questions, email me at mdbanksdds@gmail.com or call me at 903-372-1987.
If you would like to become a Friend of the Refuge, you may mail $25 to Friends of the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge, P.O. Box 2333, Jacksonville, Texas 75766 or pay on our website, www.friends of the neches.com .
