Paddling strokes - tournament bass fishing

Tournament bass fishing is a subculture of its own.
My fishing partner, Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham, and I dared to enter that world for the benefit of the sponsor, The Jacksonville Education Foundation. The event took place at Lake Jacksonville on a recent Saturday morning.
Our expectation was to make the weigh-in. In order to weigh-in participants would present with only five bass, one required to be over eighteen inches in length. Participation was by boats with one or two, but no more than two fishermen per boat. There were around 25 boats entered with an entry fee of $150 per boat. With a bugle playing of the National Anthem and a shotgun start, we were off at 6 am. The weigh-in was at noon.
Randy and I fish a lot together; we really enjoy fishing, but we are not obsessed with fishing as are some tournament fishermen. We are in it to have a good time but the pressure of a tournament changes things a little.
We went to the upper end of the lake near the known landmark of The Castle. Randy hooked up first with a small bass but it went into the live well to count as one of our five. We were on the board!
I was using my “go to bait” – a 5-inch swim fluke and brought in a bass to be measured, 16 and ½ inches; just short of the eighteen inch requirement to be able to weigh-in. It went into the live well. It was early; only an hour into the tournament and we had four bass in the live well. Things were looking good. We would be able to “cull” by throwing back smaller fish from the live well as a larger bass was caught. We still needed a bass over 18 inches.
Randy, using a crank bait, caught bass on five consecutive casts but they were all small. We caught fifteen out of that same hole; surely there would be an eighteen incher around.
Around 9 a.m. we stopped catching anything. We worked at it. We moved. We changed baits. Still nothing. The clock was ticking. The tournament was coming to an end. We had caught 21 bass but we still did not have an eighteen inch bass for the weigh-in. Accepting reality we released the bass we had in the live well and returned to watch the weigh-in.
There were several teams able to weigh-in. The winners had five bass over eighteen inches weighing over nineteen pounds! Those tournament bass fishermen really showed us, but we had the most fun and the Jacksonville Education Foundation made funds for their projects. Job well done.
Until we put in again,
Michael
