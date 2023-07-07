Pair of Bullard golfers win at latest NTPGA East Medalist tour stop

TYLER - Two youth golfers representing Bullard won their respective divisions of the NTPGA East Medalist Tour's tournament at Pine Springs in Tyler on Wednesday.

Gracie Smith carded a 76 to win the Girls 15-18 Division by four strokes while Brenden Lively fired a 77 to win bragging rights in the Boys 11-12 Division.

Meanwhile, Eli Falls, also of Bullard, came in at 72 to finish in second place in the Boys 15-16 segment.

Another Bullard linkster, Gabe Bowman, shot a round of 90 and finished in fifth place in the Boys 13-14 Division.

On Sunday the tournament stops in Canton, at the Van Zandt Country Club.

Emerald Bay in Bullard will be hosting the juniors on Monday.

