Pair of Bullard golfers win at latest NTPGA East Medalist tour stop

TYLER - Two youth golfers representing Bullard won their respective divisions of the NTPGA East Medalist Tour's tournament at Pine Springs in Tyler on Wednesday.
Gracie Smith carded a 76 to win the Girls 15-18 Division by four strokes while Brenden Lively fired a 77 to win bragging rights in the Boys 11-12 Division.
Meanwhile, Eli Falls, also of Bullard, came in at 72 to finish in second place in the Boys 15-16 segment.
Another Bullard linkster, Gabe Bowman, shot a round of 90 and finished in fifth place in the Boys 13-14 Division.
On Sunday the tournament stops in Canton, at the Van Zandt Country Club.
Emerald Bay in Bullard will be hosting the juniors on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.