Palestine ground game too much for Rusk; Eagles lose 23-13

PALESTINE — Players and coaches may come and go for both the Rusk Eagles and Palestine Wildcats, but one thing has remained constant over the last 11 times the Eagles and the Wildcats have done battle — Palestine has come out on top.
The Wildcats' unleashed a formidable ground attack in posting at 23-13 win over the Red and Black on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Both teams are 2-1 on the year.
After a scoreless opening stanza, the Wildcats got on the board with about 11:00 left in the first half when they scored their first rushing touchdown of the night.
Rusk came back to claim its only lead of the contest when an Eagle ran in to the end zone with about 2:00 to go in the first half. Following a successful point after touchdown, Rusk led 7-6.
Palestine was able to take a 9-7 edge at the break after adding a field goal right before the close of the first half.
With just about 3:00 left in the third period a Wildcats was able to scamper in for six points to extend palestine's advantage to 16-6.
The teams traded touchdowns in the final segment, with Rusk able to make good on its PAT, while the Wildcats were unsuccessful on theirs.
The Eagles will head up Highway 69 next Friday to test Bullard, who is also 2-1.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
