Panola hands JC men a 105-53 loss

CARTHAGE - Jacksonville College suffered its worst loss of the season on Tuesday night in Carthage where the Panola College Ponies ripped the Jaguars, 105-53.
Panola (9-2, 2-1) led 47-22 at halftime and outscored the Purple and White by 27 points in the second half.
Five Ponies scored in double figures, with Marcus Greene dropping 18 to lead the charge.
The Jags (2-10, 1-2) will return home to face Tyler Junior College at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
