Panther Baseball sends 4 to 16-4A All-Senior team

With the conference campaign scrubbed thanks to coronavirus (COVID-19), the District 16-4A baseball coaches decided on recognizing all of the league's seniors when putting together their post season elite squad.
As a result, four Bullard Panthers: Mason Kelley, pitcher; Grant Walters, pitcher; Tanner Fowler, outfielder and Zakary Zahirnaik, pitcher were named to the team.
Spring Hill led the way with 11 seniors on the squad, eight Henderson Lions garnered mention, Kilgore had seven seniors lauded, while Gilmer and Chapel Hill had a half-dozen young men each on the team.
