BULLARD — Bullard's Hagen Smith has been voted as the District 16-4A Most Valuable Player.
The lefty strike out master, who recently graduated from Bullard, has signed with No. 1-ranked Arkansas of the Southeastern Conference.
Other superlative winners from Bullard were: Ryley Sharp, Defensive MVP as well as Panther head coach Robert Ellis and his staff, who were lauded as the coaching staff of the year.
First team selections included Connor Carson (pitcher), Derek Degrate (infielder), Bryce Jewel (infielder) and Gage Wakefield (outfielder).
Panther infielder Brandon Todd earned his way on the second team.
Honorable mentions choices from Bullard were Titus Ashton and Chase Randall.
Bullard posted a 23-5 record this past season.
The Panthers won the District 16-4A championship in undefeated fashion and advanced into the third round of the state playoffs.
