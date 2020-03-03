Panther Relays: Bullard, J'ville boys finish first and third in team standings

BULLARD — Bullard amassed 168 points to win the team championship in the varsity boys division of the Panther Relays on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Chapel Hill had 137 points to take second place and Jacksonville (128) came in third.
Rusk's Eagles scored 53 points to end the meet in sixth place.
Jacksonville athletic director/head football coach Wayne Coleman said that he was satisfied with his team's efforts.
“I think we did pretty well for the first meet of the season,” he said. “We like to ease the kids into the season because the season is long. Most everyone was held to just two events.
“Some of our kids that just got done with basketball are still getting acclimated, so they were not up to full speed.”
Chapel Hill claimed the bragging rights in the varsity girls division, with 152 points.
Jacksonville (124) and Bullard (96) came in second and third place, respectively.
Tallying 35 points was Rusk, who finished in sixth place.
In the junior varsity boys segment, Rusk (100) came in third place in the team standings.
Bullard's junior varsity girls piled up 168 points to take the team title.
Teams from Bullard and Rusk will join the Tribe on Friday for the Jacksonville Tribe Relays at Howard Cook Field.
Varsity Boys (Top three finishers from Bullard, Jacksonville, Rusk)
100M Dash — 1. Kaleb Clayton, JHS, 11.55; 3. Tristen Shewmake, BHS, 11.64
200M Dash — 1. Landon Wheeler, BHS, 23.12; 2. Chris Carpenter, JHS, 23.15
400M Dash — 3. Caden Duran, RHS, 55.34
800M Run — 1. Charles Meador, BHS, 2:10.09; 2. Marco Hernandez, JHS, 2:13.09
1600M Run — 1. Hayden Jeffus, BHS, 4:43.81
3200M Rusn — 1. Hayden Jeffus, BHS, 10:23
110M Hurdles — 2. Cameron Baldwin, BHS, 16.77; Blake Blain, BHS, 17.97
300M Hurdles — 2. Cameron Baldwin, BHS, 43.51; 2. Derek Garces, BHS, 44.83
4X100M Relay — 1. JHS (Clayton, Robinson, Mobley, Carpenter), 43.63; BHS (Luscombe, Hooley, Camp, Wheeler), 44.11
4X200M Relay — 1. JHS (Clayton, Robinson, Mobley, Carpenter), 1:31.51; 2. BHS (Wheeler, Johnson, Meador, Camp), 1:33.31
4X400M Relay — 1. BHS (Hooley, Meador, Johnson, Camp), 3:30.74
Long Jump — 1. Desmond Fuller, JHS, 20'-6.5”; 3. Landon Weaver, RHS, 18'-9”
Shot Put — 1. Rylan Reynolds, RHS, 41'-11”; 2. Kain Williams, BHS, 40'-3”
Discus — 1. Garrett Blaylock, RHS, 112'-5.5”
Triple Jump — 1.Chris Carpenter, JHS, 45'-8”
High Jump — 1. Chris Carpenter, JHS, 6'-2”; 2. Vito High, JHS, 5'-8”; 3. Alex Martavian, BHS, 5'-8”
Pole Vault — 1. Zach Arroyo, BHS, 10'-6”
Varsity Girls (Top three finishers from Bullard, Jacksonville, Rusk)
100M Dash — 2. Jazymn White, JHS, 13.12
400M Dash — 3. Chloe Howard, BHS, 1:05.12
800M Run — 1. Emily Berry, BHS, 2:30.37
1600M Run — 1. Emily Berry, BHS, 5:53.37; 2. A. Davis, JHS, 6:04.68; 3. Reyna Munoz, JHS, 6:07.54
3200M Run — 1. Emily Berry, BHS, 12:33; 2. A. Davis, JHS, 12:52; 3. Reyna Munoz, JHS, 13:06
100M Hurdles — 1. Zoe Fields, RHS, 19.21
300M Hurdles — 1. Berlin Grossman, BHS, 53.62
4X100 M Relay — 2. JHS (Hogg, Foreman, Freeney, White), 51.65
4X200M Relay — 1. JHS (Hogg, Foreman, Freeney, White), 1:48.80; 3. BHS (Deese, Howard, O'Neal, Dixon), 1:52.62
Long Jump — 2. Jazymn White, JHS, 16'-3”
Discus — 3. Mason Blaylock, RHS, 81'-8”
Triple Jump — 1. Jazymn White, JHS, 34'-10”
High Jump — 1. Ashley Waterman, BHS, 5'-4”; 2. Grace Abercrombie, JHS, 5'-2”
Pole Vault — 1. Gabby Nichols, BHS, 8”-0”; 2. Maci Turentine, BHS, 7'-0”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.