Panther Soccer: Bullard blanks Cumberland, 1-0; playoffs next

BULLARD — Bullard put a button on its regular season on Friday night at Panther Stadium by blanking Cumberland Academy, 1-0.
The Panthers (18-4-1) are the third-place team from District 14-4A. They will battle Pittsburg, the District 13-4A runner up, at 7:30 P.M. Friday at Gladewater High School.
Bullard polished off Pittsburg, 1-0, in the Tatum Tournament earlier in the year.
After a scoreless first half, Bullard got on the board when Christian Moore punched the ball in off of a Beau Christian assist. That turned out to be the only goal scored all night.
Caleb Penney picked up the clean sheet win for the Panthers.
Bullard is coached by Darren Vossler.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Bullard 2, Cumberland Academy 0 — Ryan Oliveaux scored both Panther goals, while Hunter Stevenson and Traeson Wynne joined forces to record a shut out in goal. All scoring took place in the final half. The Bullard JV close out the year with a 13-4 worksheet, which placed them in second place in the league standings.
