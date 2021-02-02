Panther Soccer: Sieb, Vidal and Johnson earn Academic All-State accolades

BULLARD — Three members of the Bullard Panther soccer team have achieved Academic All-State honors.
Blake Seib has maintained a 100.13 grade point average and is ranked third in his class.
Ranked ninth in the class, with a 99.8 GPA is Antonio Vidal.
Coty Johnson also earned a spot on the distinguished list, with a 92 GPA.
Bullard head boy's soccer coach Darren Vossler had this to say about the young men.
“This goes way beyond the game of soccer and any other award that they can be given on the field,” he said. “This award is earned by maintaining at least a 92 (grade point) average all through high school and is a great accomplishment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.