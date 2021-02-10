Panthers breeze past Van, 3-0, Penny gets third-straight shutout in goal

BULLARD — Bullard goal keeper Caleb Penney chalked up his third-consecutive clean sheet in the Panthers' 3-0 triumph over Van on Tuesday night at Panther Stadium.
Bullard will take a 12-1-1 overall record and 4-1 district worksheet into Friday's match against league-leading Lindale (5-0 in district). That match will be played in Bullard.
The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime, following a pair of goals by Landon Jackson. Ivan Ruiz and Antonio Medina had assists on the goals.
In the final half Christian Moore scored on a through ball from Justin Gregory to put the Panthers in front, 3-0.
Bullard head boy's soccer coach Darren Vossler said that Moore did a fine job in breaking Van's offsides trap to garner the goal.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Bullard bombed Brownsboro, 7-0. Scorers for head coach Ryan Tierney's JV Panthers were Ryan Oliveaux (3), CJ Baker, Noah Hill, Sheane Congo and Blake Hewitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.