Panthers breeze past Van, 3-0, Penny gets third-straight shutout in goal

Caleb Penny of Bullard, pictured during a recent match, picked up his third-consecutive shutout in goal on Tuesday when the Panthers topped Van, 3-0.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

BULLARD — Bullard goal keeper Caleb Penney chalked up his third-consecutive clean sheet in the Panthers' 3-0 triumph over Van on Tuesday night at Panther Stadium.

Bullard will take a 12-1-1 overall record and 4-1 district worksheet into Friday's match against league-leading Lindale (5-0 in district). That match will be played in Bullard.

The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime, following a pair of goals by Landon Jackson. Ivan Ruiz and Antonio Medina had assists on the goals.

In the final half Christian Moore scored on a through ball from Justin Gregory to put the Panthers in front, 3-0.

Bullard head boy's soccer coach Darren Vossler said that Moore did a fine job in breaking Van's offsides trap to garner the goal.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Bullard bombed Brownsboro, 7-0. Scorers for head coach Ryan Tierney's JV Panthers were Ryan Oliveaux (3), CJ Baker, Noah Hill, Sheane Congo and Blake Hewitt.

 

 

