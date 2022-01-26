Panthers hold off Indians late for a 54-50 win

In what was a battle between the only two undefeated teams in District 16-5A, No. 21-ranked Lufkin nipped Jacksonville, 54-50, on Tuesday night at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Panthers (26-3, 4-0) actually took the lead for good with 6:49 to play in the second quarter after an O'Ryan Hart trey from the corner that made the score 15-13 in favor of the guests.
The difference in the score stayed in single digits the entire evening, despite the fact that the Indians were not at their best in sinking field goals, and Lufkin dominated in the rebounding department.
The Panthers did a good job in closing off the inside, forcing the Indians to shoot more mid-range shots than normal.
After trailing by as many as six points on two occasions in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville (20-5, 3-1) was able to pull to within three, 53-50, with 33 seconds left in regulation after Vito High canned a fade away trey. High made three triples in the game and finished with 13 points.
Forced to foul, the Indians sent Christian Mumphrey to the charity stripe for a one-and-one with 30 ticks left. Mumphrey's first shot was off the mark, with the Indians coming up with the rebound. With about 25 seconds remaining, a Jacksonville player launched a 3-pointer in an attempt to tie the score, but the shot failed to connect, with a Panther coming up with the rebound.
Mumphrey went back to the free throw line at the 13 second mark and made one of two attempts to account for the final score.
Sophomore Karmelo Clayborne led Jacksonville in scoring with 17 points, 11 of which came in the second half.
Devin McCuin added 15 points, with Kamari Gipson completing the scoring for the Tribe by tossing in seven points.
Lufkin was led in scoring by Elijah Johnson with 13 points.
Jacksonville forced the Panthers to turn the ball over seven times in the first quarter, without pressing, and the Indians scored seven points off of those Lufkin gaffes to take a 13-12 lead going into the second period.
The Indians will look to get back into the win column at 7:15 p.m. on Friday by visiting Whitehouse.
