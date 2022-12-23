Panthers, Lady Panthers to play in Whataburger tournaments

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low to mid teens tonight. * WHERE...South central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, deep east and northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&