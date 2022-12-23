Panthers, Lady Panthers to play in Whataburger tournaments

Bullard High School's varsity basketball teams will be traveling to the Metroplex next week to participate in the Whataburger Tournament.
The tourney is scheduled to get under way on Wed. and will run through Sat.
The girls division will take place at Saginaw High School, while the boys action will be staged at Chisholm Trail High School.
The Lady Panthers (10-6) will be looking to reverse a four-game losing skid.
The Bullard girls' first action will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wed. and will be against Winnsboro.
The Panthers (14-4) will open their run in the tourney at 11:30 a.m. on Wed. when they are scheduled to test Ponder.
Bullard last played on Tue. when the Panthers travel to Sulphur Springs. The No. 10-ranked Wildcats prevailed, 76-59.
