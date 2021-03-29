MARSHALL — After 80 minutes of regulation play and two overtime segments, Pittsburg was finally able to come away with the win over Bullard.
The Pirates won the Class 4A, Region II, bi-district match 1-1, 4-2 PKs, on Friday night at Marshall Maverick Stadium.
Bullard drew first blood when Elijah Mays threw in the ball to Christian Moore who tapped it in.
After a score by the Pirates the match was 1-1 at the break.
The second half featured some stellar work btween the pipes by Panther keeper Caleb Penney, who made some dazzling saves to force overtime.
“I am extremely proud of this team and all they have accomplished this year and earned everything that went their way.” Bullard head boys soccer coach Darren Vossler said.” “We are graduating 11 seniors and will have six returning starters for the 2021-22 year.
Bullarde ends the year with an 18-5-1 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.