Panthers make winning playoff games look easy

In extending its win streak to 19 games, Bullard has continued to breeze past its post-season opponents.
In last week's Area series, Bullard swept Sunnyvale's Raiders, winning 7-0 and 9-1.
Next up for the Panthers (27-6) is a Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal series against Liberty Eylau (25-8-2).
The Leopards, the District 15-4A champions, downed Kaufman 2-1, in a best-of-3 series late last week.
The Bullard-LE winner will face either Aubrey or Godley late next week in the regional semi-final.
In the Panthers' 7-0 victory over Sunnyvale on Thursday Arkansas-signee Hagen Smith tossed his eighth no-hitter of the season to completely shut the Raiders down. Smith fanned 18 and walked three.
He also was one of the Panthers' leading hitters, belting a triple and a single and knocking in a run.
Bryce jewel supplied two hits and an RBI while Ryley Sharp singled twice and drove in a couple of runs.
Connor Carson also had two hits in the game.
Derek Degrate ripped a double to aid the Bullard cause.
In Game two Carson picked up the win on the hill after pitching five-scoreless innings. He gave up six hits, fanned five and issued two base on balls.
Jewel came in out of the bullpen to hurl the final-two innings. He allowed one unearned run on three hits. Jewel struck out two.
Degrate went 4-4 at the plate and drove in a run.
