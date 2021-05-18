Panthers make winning playoff games look easy

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.