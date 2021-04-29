Panthers nip New Diana, 1-0, to win 13th-straight

BULLARD — Bullard and ace Hagen Smith passed their final test before diving into post season play next week by stopping New Diana, 1-0, in a warm up game that took place in Bullard on Wednesday.
The triumph was Bullard's 13th-straight.
The lefty Smith, an Arkansas signee, pitched a one-hitter and fanned 17 in going the distance for the pitching victory.
Texas-signee Gage Wakefield got aboard in the fourth on a Tiger miscue and before the inning went into the book Wakefield managed to score on an error by the New Diana left fielder, which turned out to be the only run of the evening for either team.
Connor Carson went 2-3, which was highlighted by a double, and Rylie Sharp had a pair of singles to lead the Panthers.
Bullard, the District 16-4A champions, moved to 21-6 with the win. The Tigers, the first-place representative out of District 15-3A, are now 15-10.
