Panthers pummel Canton, 41-21; Blain accounts for 5 TDs

BULLARD — Spotting Canton a 21-0 lead made for some nervous Bullard Panther fans Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Once the Panthers got on track it was smooth sailing, however, with Bullard going on to soundly defeat the Eagles, 41-21 in the District 7-4A-II opener for both clubs.
Bullard's junior signal caller Blake Blain threw three touchdown passes in an 18-for-28 showing and ran for two more to fuel the Panther win.
Blain's scoring runs covered 8 and 2 yards, respectively.
Blain connected with Cameron Baldwin (30 yards), Riley Long (24 yards) and Luke Williams (42 yards) for touchdowns.
Williams also scored on a 17-yard run and finished the night with 88 yards rushing for the Panthers (5-2, 1-0).
The players of impact on the defensive side for the Panthers were John Engle, Derek Garces and Bradley Brooks, who each two quarterback sacks.
Bryce Jewel came up with a fumble recovery and Long intercepted the Eagle quarterback.
The game was tied 21-21 at the break, with the Panthers outscoring Canton 20-3 in the final half.
Christian Moore had three point after touchdown kicks and Ivan Ruiz booted through a pair.
Bullard will travel to Brownsboro on Oct. 16. The Bears, who are 0-1 in district, fell to Mexia, 63-42, on Friday.
