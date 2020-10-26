Patrick Clater garners Progress Player of the Week laud

The Jacksonville Indians played their best game of the season on Friday night by beating district-rival Hallsville, 59-44.
Tribe quarterback Patrick Clater gave a top shelf account by completing 18-of-29 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns — two to Dominik Hinojosa and one each to Devin McCuin and Latrail Rivers. He did not throw an interception.
Clater carried eight times for 43 yards (5.38 yards per carry).
He also scored the Indians' first touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run.
As a result of his banner night, Clater, a senior, has been named as the Jacksonville Progress Player of the Week.
