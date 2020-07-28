Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO — The Kansas City Royals baseball club announced on Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is from Whitehouse, has become the newest member of the Royals ownership group.
“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of the franchise,” John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, and principal owner said in a news release. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off of the the football field.”
Mahomes, the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, was a standout baseball player at Whitehouse High School and has always had a fondness for the game.
“I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Patrick Mahomes said. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I am excited to do.”
