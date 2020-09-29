Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews expecting a baby

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiance Brittany Matthews, both 25 and from Whitehouse, announced on Tuesday afternoon via Instagram that they are expecting a baby.
Mahomes is an MVP quarterback who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last season.
Matthews, a former star soccer player at UT-Tyler, works as a personal trainer.
The couple were pictured with a sonogram image of their baby, but no mention was made if the baby is a boy or girl.
