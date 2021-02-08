Pawlak gets a hat trick in No. 15 Bullard's 8-0 win over Grand Saline

Jaylynn Wildt, left, seen making a pass during a recent Bullard match, scored a goal in the Lady Panthers' 8-0 win over Grand Saline on Friday night. Wildt is a junior. The No. 15-ranked Lady Panthers are now 10-2-1 on the year.

GRAND SALINE — Carley Pawlak came away with a hat trick on Friday evening when No. 15-ranked Bullard blanked Grand Saline, 8-0.

The Lady Panthers, who improved to 10-2-1 with the win, will continue league play at 7 p.m. Tuesday by welcoming Van to Panther Stadium.

Other Lady Panthers that showed up in the scoring column were Katelynn Henics with two goals and Liz Conner, Addy Cummings and Jaylynn Wildt, who added single scores.

Hennics supplied her squad with three assists, Tatum Rigsby added a pair, and Maddie Carlile had one.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Mabank, 2, Bullard 1 — Freshman Riley Roberts scored Bullard's goal. Lady Panther keeper Kaden Kirby made six saves in the match.

