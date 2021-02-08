Pawlak gets a hat trick in No. 15 Bullard's 8-0 win over Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE — Carley Pawlak came away with a hat trick on Friday evening when No. 15-ranked Bullard blanked Grand Saline, 8-0.
The Lady Panthers, who improved to 10-2-1 with the win, will continue league play at 7 p.m. Tuesday by welcoming Van to Panther Stadium.
Other Lady Panthers that showed up in the scoring column were Katelynn Henics with two goals and Liz Conner, Addy Cummings and Jaylynn Wildt, who added single scores.
Hennics supplied her squad with three assists, Tatum Rigsby added a pair, and Maddie Carlile had one.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Mabank, 2, Bullard 1 — Freshman Riley Roberts scored Bullard's goal. Lady Panther keeper Kaden Kirby made six saves in the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.