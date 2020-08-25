Pending arrival of tropical storms forces Jasper schools to close

JASPER — Beginning Tuesday, there will be no classes the rest of the week at Jasper Independent School District schools, due to tropical storms Marco and Laura, who is anticipated to progress into a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall at mid week somewhere along the Texas-Louisiana coast.
Jasper is in the same district as Rusk.
Other teams in district 10-4A-II include Carthage, Center, and Shephard.
The school closure will cancel the Bulldogs season-opening football game versus Lumberton that was to take place on Friday as well as two volleyball matches against Shephard and West Orange, respectively.
Several school districts in southeast Texas called off classes for the remainder of the week on Monday, and more are expected to make similar decisions later in the week as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate as the week unfolds.
