Penny comes up with 12 save's in Panthers' win over Knights

TYLER — Bullard goalkeeper Caleb Penny made 12 saves and the Panthers went on to earn a 1-0 victory over Cumberland Academy in Tyler on Monday evening.
Bullard head boy's soccer coach Darren Vossler noted the strong defensive play of Coty Johnson, Zach Arroyo, Zach Wise and Read Blakeney as being critical to the Bullard win.
Senior Christian Moore scored the lone goal of the match.
Monday's match completed the first round of district play. The top teams in the loop are Lindale (7-0), Chapel Hill (6-1), Bullard (5-2) and Cumberland Academy (4-3).
The Panthers have scored 21 goals in district paly, while allowing only three.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Bullard 4, Cumberland Academy 0.
