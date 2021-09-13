Penson catch selected as JHS Play of the Game

TONY PENSON - Jacksonville High School

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Tony Penson's 41-yard reception that set up Jacksonville’s only touchdown in last week's game against Henderson, has been selected as the Congratulations Play of the Game.

The catch came on a second down and 25 from the Tribe 38-yard line.

Penson's grab gave Jacksonville the first down, and on the ensuing play the Indians were able to get into the end zone.

Penson, is a senior.

The Congratulations Play of the Game is chosen each week by the Tribe broadcast team. The receipt receives a custom made trophy from Congratulations.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you