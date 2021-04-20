Perry, Downs combine for no-hitter, Rusk run rules Palestine

PALESTINE — Marissa Perry and Madison Downs combined to toss a no-hitter on Monday night and the Rusk Lady Eagles coasted to a 10-0 triumph over Palestine.
Perry pitched four innings and struck out three and didn't walk anyone, with Downs pitching the final inning — the game was called after five due to the mercy rule.
Six Lady Eagles had two hits each in the game.
Emily Etheridge led the way with a home run (inside the park) and a triple and Faith Long punched out two doubles.
Other Rusk players to hit safely twice were, Isabel Torres, Abbie Pepin, Calyssa Boggs and Madalynn Woodruff.
Boggs, Etheridge and Woodruff drove in two runs apiece.
The Lady Eagles (16-12, 3-5) have two regular-season games left on the schedule. Tonight they visit Lufkin Hudson at 6:30 p.m. and on Friday the Lady Eagles will host the Lady Hornets at the same time.
