Perry throws 5 hitter to spark Rusk to series win over China Spring

RUSK — With the best-of-3 Class 4A, Region III bi-district series tied one game apiece, Rusk's Marissa Perry answered the bell in the decisive Game 3 on Friday night in Rusk.
Perry held the Cougars to two runs, both unearned, on five hits, struck out three and walked one, and the Rusk hitters did the rest, with the outcome being an 8-2 victory for the Lady Eagles.
Rusk (19-15), the fourth place team out of District 17-4A, advances to take on Taylor (14-2-2) the District 19-4A runner-up, who topped Giddings in bi-district, in the Area round late next week.
China Spring, the District 18-4 champion, closes up shop with a 15-12 record.
There wasn't much drama in the rubber game, as Rusk built an 8-0 lead before the Cougars scored twice in the bottom of the final inning to finally get on the board.
Leading the Lady Eagles at the plate were Isabel Torres (2B, 1B), Faith Long (3B, RBI), Callie Lynn (2B, RBI), Abbie Pepin (1B, RBI) and Kenzie Norton (2 RBI).
Rusk won Game 1, 4-1, in China Spring on Wednesday evening. The Cougars came back to win Game 2, 9-6, in Rusk on Friday afternoon prior to the decisive tilt being played under the lights Friday night.
