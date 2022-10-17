Philadelphia QB Hurts puts the hurt on Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles closed out another familiar outcome — their latest victory as they roll unbeaten into an off week — with a recognizable tune: “Dancing On My Own.” Yes, the Eagles borrowed the signature anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies that they’ve blasted in the clubhouse on their way toward a spot in the National League Championship Series.
It’s a great time for Philly sports fans.
Even better for the athletes who only know how to win around here of late.
“We up! Philly’s up right now,” cornerback Darius Slay said. “We’re going up. Up, up, up. We’re going up to that room.”
Maybe the Eagles will find a Lombardi Trophy once they get to Slay’s room.
Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two of Philadelphia’s three interceptions of Cooper Rush, and the Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
The Eagles held on after their 20-0 lead shrank to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2004 — when they won their first seven games and went to the Super Bowl.
“We know we’ve got to play a complete game,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “What’s exciting about being 6-0 and not having played a complete game is we know it’s coming.”
