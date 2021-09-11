Pierce runs for 224 yard, 4 TDs in Troup's 34-20 win over Bullard

TROUP — Kevin Pierce was in beast mode Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Troup.
Pierce rushed for 224 yards on 33 carries and scored four touchdowns, including an electrifying one that covered 54 yards, to help fuel Troup to a 34-20 win over Bullard.
The Tigers moved to 3-0 with the win,while Bullard fell to 0-3.
Troup piled up 447 total yards of offense 257 through the air and 190 on the turf.
Quarterback Grayson Hearon went 13-21-2 for 190 yard and a touchdown under center for head coach John Eastman's Tigers.
Hearon was able to dial up Bracey Cover from 14-yards out for a scoring strike.
Logan Womack hauled in four catches for 104 yards and was Troup's top receiver. He was one of five Tigers that had at least one catch in the game.
Troup will welcome Brownsboro to town next week, which will be homecoming in Troup.
The Panthers will head south to Rusk (3-0), seeking their first win of the year.
