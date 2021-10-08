Pine Tree defense holds Jacksonville in check in 35-7 win

The Pine Tree defense gave a near-flawless performance as the Pirates from Longview went on to defeat Jacksonville, 35-7, in the Indians' homecoming game that took place inside the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday.
The Pirates moved to 4-2, 2-1 while Jacksonville's record is now 1-5, 1-2.
The Tribe will be back at the Tomato Bowl next Friday to host Nacogdoches. After the Dragons' 28-14 loss at the hands of Mount Pleasant on Friday, Nacogdoches has an identical record as the Tribe.
Pine Tree led 14-0 at halftime and went on to score the first 28 points of the evening.
Jacksonville avoided the shutout when quarterback Ryan McCown connected with Calvin Bryant, who had beat his defender down the Jacksonville sidelines, for a 30-yard touchdown that came with 8:34 remaining in the game.
On the previous play McCown completed a 21-yard reception to Isaiah Mallard, which at that time was the Indians' biggest gain through the air — Jacksonville was without the services of it leading receiver, Devin McCuin, who also is the team's chief deep threat. McCuin was recovering from the flu.
Mallard was Jacksonville's top pass catcher. He had six grabs for 63 yards.
Bryant ended up making four catches for 39 yards.
McCown had 13 carries for a net of 38 yards, which was a team high for the Indians.
Mallard carried five times and picked up 19 yards.
The Pirate defense held Jacksonville to 223 total yards, with 151 yards coming through the air and 72 being rushing yards.
McCown went 18-26-1 on the night.
Pine Tree rolled up 374 total yards (236 rushing and 138 passing).
Pirate sophomore Trequildric Brown carried 14 times for 132 yards and had touchdown runs of 1 and 32 yards, respectively, both of which came in the final half.
Ah'niylon Taylor tacked on 87 yards in 14 runs for the visitors and had a 1-yard touchdown run.
Pine Tree's Dakylan Johnson fired a pair of scoring strikes in the game. He connected with Nate Adkins in the first half for a 17-yard touchdown and dialed up Jonathan Fuller from 34-yards out in the final half.
Dylen Roberts made a fumble recovery for the Indians while Tyrese Jones picked off a pass for the Bucs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.