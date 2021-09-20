Pine Tree XC Invite: Indians, Maidens secure runner-up spots in team standings

LONGVIEW — Cross country runners from Jacksonville High School ran well on Saturday morning when the teams took part in the Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational.
Both the varsity Indians and the varsity Maidens finished as the runner-up in the team standings in their respective divisions.
Scoring 54 points, Mount Pleasant won the team title for the boys.
Following the Tigers was Jacksonville (66), Kaufman (74) and Hallsville (124).
Scoring 26 points, Hallsville posted the win in the varsity girls segment.
Jacksonville (53), Pine Tree (96) and Sulphur Springs (98) completed the top four in the team standings.
VARSITY BOYS
Head coach Rudy Jaramillo's boys were led to the wire by Marco Hernandez, who came in sixth place, with a time of 16:39.
Kevin Nava (8th, 16:41), Angel Luna (10th, 16:50), Sebastion Juarez (19th, 17:30) and Miguel Pinuelas (23rd, 17:43) completed the order of finish for Jacksonville.
Competing in the race, but not figuring in the team total was Jesus Servin (35th), Ramiro Alvarez (65th), Jacinto Flores (67th), Nathan Ramirez (87th) and George Herrinton (86th).
Sam Hawthorne of Hallsville crossed the finish stripe first, posting a winning time of 16:15.
VARSITY GIRLS
Jacksonville's Taylor Gutierrez and Emily Martinez came in second and third place in the individual standings for the Maidens.
Gutierrez, a senior, stopped the watch on 19:19, while Martinez, a sophomore, was a tick behind, coming in at 19:20.
Madison Soultanova (10th, 20:48), Jewel McCullough (15th, 22:30) and Michelle Medellin (23rd, 22:65) rounded things out for the Maidens. McCullough is a freshman.
Alexia Davis (27th) and Dana Garcia (29th) also ran for Jacksonville, but their time didn't count in the team totals, which is limited to the first five runners that cross the finish line.
Maiden cross country is under the direction of Brittney Batten.
