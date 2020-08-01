Pipkin, Henslee tie for second at recent NTPGA tour stop

LONGVIEW — Bullard's Adyson Pipkin and Katelyn Henslee of Rusk shot identical 98s to finish tied for second place at the NTPGA's East Medalist Summer Series Pinecrest tour stop.
The tournament took place on Monday in Longview.
Lauren Fisher of Longview shot an 83 to win first place.
Pipkin and Henslee competed in the Girls 13-14 Division.
Each young lady has had success on the links this summer. Pipkin has scored 2,315 points in 11 events on the summer tour, including four first place efforts.
Henslee has earned 1,837.50 points after participating in nine tournaments. She has won three of those events.
