Pizza Hut presents the Players of the Week

AYDEN BARRETT
The Bullard quarterback completed 14-of-30 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 38-28 upset over Caddo Mills. He also carried seven times and gained 46 yards.
TRAE DAVIS
Davis, a senior at Troup High School, hauled in four catches for 145 yards, which included two touchdown grabs in the Tigers' win over Carlisle. He also threw a 67-yard touchdown pass and rushed four times for 28 yards.
JERMICHAEL STURNS
Defensively, Sturns led Rusk with 12 tackles and two tackles for loss in a 52-9 victory over Crockett. He also scored a rushing touchdown for the Eagles. Sturns is a junior.
BRICION GRIFFIN
Rusk's top rusher last week, picked up 101 yards in eight carries and had one rushing touchdown. Griffin also caught three passes for 90 yards and added a touchdown catch.
