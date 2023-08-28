Pizza Hut presents the Players of the Week

Brady Barrier (Rusk), Jermaine Taylor (Jacksonville), Grayson Hearon (Troup) and Shane Jasper (Troup) have been selected as the Pizza Hut of Jacksonville and Rusk Players of the Week for Week 1.
Barrier, a sophomore, passed for 301 yards (19-39-0)and three touchdown in his debut as an Eagle. Last year Barrier was the District 10-3A-I Newcomer of the Year when he was a member of the Anahuac High football team.
Jacksonville wideout Taylor, a senior, made seven catches for 174 yards and scored two touchdowns in his club’s game against Sulphur Springs. Taylor currently holds offers from three NCAA Division I schools.
Hearon completed 8-9 pass attempts for 264 yards. Six of the senior’s eight throws resulted in touchdowns as Troup rolled to a 70-14 rout of White Oak. Hearon tossed scoring strikes to four-different receivers.
Jasper was a busy man on Friday. Defensively, the junior linebacker made 15 tackles and had one caused fumble. He also carried four times for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.
