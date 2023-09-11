KEEGAN DAVIS-Alto High School
Davis went 22-for-36 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns Friday in Alto’s 35-33 loss to San Augustin. He also scored a rushing touchdown and rushed for 100 yards in 20 carries. Defensively, Davis amassed 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.
TUCKER HOWELL-Troup High School
Howell collected a team-high 19 tackles while adding a tackle for loss in undefeated Troup’s lopsided victory over Buffalo.
BRADY BARRIER-Rusk High School
The Rusk quarterback posted some impressive statistics on Friday. He completed 24-37 passes attempts for 297 and two touchdowns while not throwing an interception in the Eagles’ game against Athens. Barrier also ran for two scores while picking up 22 yards in eight attempts.
MARCELO MARTINEZ
Brook Hill’s leading tacker in the Grace Community School game, Martinez finished up with 15 tackles and a tackle for loss.
