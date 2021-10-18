Player of the Week: Troup's John Barton leads Tiger defense in huge upset win

TROUP — Troup's John Barton played a significant role in the Tiger's being able to upset previously undefeated Harmony, 28-22, on Friday evening at Tiger Stadium.
The senior came up with 13 tackles, an interception and a pass break up.
On Monday, Barton was named as the Progress Player of the Week.
Troup's defense rose to the challenge of taking on the high flying Eagle offense and manged to hold Harmony to 15 fewer points than they had been averaging coming into the contest.
Barton was also the Tigers' Defensive Player of the Game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.