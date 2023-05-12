Bullard 7, Vidor 2: LUFKIN: Bullard swept Vidor in Class 4A,Region III Area play on Friday night at the Lufkin High School Baseball Complex The final score was 7-2. Bullard (25-8) advances to play either Carthage or Huffman-Hargraves in the regional quarterfinal round late next week.
Garrison 13, Alto 3: RUSK - The Bulldogs from Garrison made it look easy on Friday night by shutting out Alto 13-3 in Game 2 of a Class 2A, Region III, Area series. Garrison prevailed 12-0 in the series opener on Thursday night. The Bulldogs will take on Corrigan-Camden in the regional quarterfinal round late next week. Corrigan-Camden swept Woden in its Area series on Friday.
The Bulldogs moved to 25-5-2 with the victory, while Alto finishes the season with a 19-11 worksheet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.