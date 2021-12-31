Playoff-bound Cowboys and Cardinals set to clash in Arlington

ARLINGTON — A month ago, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys figured to be chasing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Now they're both looking up at Green Bay, and the rolling Cowboys are in a better position than the reeling Cardinals in a matchup of playoff-bound teams Sunday.
Dallas (11-4) takes a four-game winning streak into its regular-season home finale with Prescott coming off a strong showing that ended a run of several mediocre games.
The Cardinals (10-5) have dropped three in a row and are 3-5 since being the NFL's last undefeated team at 7-0. Arizona even lost control of its fate in the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams are a game in front and tied with the Cowboys and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, a game behind the Packers, with two to go.
“Me personally, I’m not panicking,” Murray said. “I don’t think anybody on this team is panicking. Yes, we’ve lost three in a row. The Rams lost three in a row. Everybody was counting them out. It’s not a thing where it doesn’t happen.”
Arizona clinched a playoff spot anyway after last week's 22-16 loss to Indianapolis thanks to the Rams' win over Minnesota. Dallas wrapped up the NFC East title on a tiebreaker an hour before beating Washington 56-14.
