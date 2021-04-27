PLAYOFF BOUND: Perry pitches Rusk to win over Hudson

RUSK — Rusk entered its game against Hudson needing a win to secure a post season berth.
Marissa Perry stepped up her game in the circle and held the Lady Hornets to just five hits as Rusk breezed to a 9-2 win on Monday evening at Lady Eagle Park.
The Lady Eagles (17-13), who are coached by Michael Williams, finished fourth in the District 17-4A pecking order and will face China Spring, the District 18-4 champions, later this week (details are to be announced).
China Spring is one of the hottest teams around, having gone 10-0 in district this season.
Perry pitched a complete game to record the pitching win for the Red and Black.
She scattered five hits and allowed only one earned run. Perry fanned four and walked three.
Rusk batters amassed seven hits in the game, with.
Miranda Moran doubled and stroked a single for the Lady Eagles.
Calyssa Boggs (2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored) and Abbie Peppin (2B) also played well for the Lady Eagles.
Sarah Boudreaux had a base knock and drove in three runs for Rusk.
Faith Long and Kenzie Norton each singled and drove in a run for the winning squad.
