Playoff road comes into view for JHS, Rusk and Bullard

With half of its District 9-4A-I games in the bag, the Jacksonville Indians have a pretty good idea of what it will take in order to secure a playoff spot.
The Indians are 2-5 overall, 2-3 in conference play.
Jacksonville will make the short drive down Highway 79 to engage Palestine on Friday night.
The Wildcats own a 2-3 overall record and are 0-2 in district.
At this point, Jacksonville and Henderson appear to be competing for the fourth playoff spot out of the district; if one subscribes to the theory that Kilgore, Chapel Hill and Lindale will be battling for the top-three slots.
No team has been eliminated at this point and there is still a lot of football left to be played.
In fact, a Palestine win over Jacksonville will thrust the Wildcats right back into the post season picture and put the Indians in the position of more-than-likely having to upset Lindale at home next week in order to have a decent chance at post season play.
The water is just as murky in District 8-4A-II where Rusk, Bullard and Center are all sitting at 1-1 in league play. The trio trail Carthage and Van, who are both 3-0 in district play.
Out of the Rusk, Bullard and Center pool, the two teams that can win at least two of its last four games should be the teams that will be moving on to the plays; although Brownsboro (0-3) and Canton (0-3) are still mathematically alive.
Rusks hosts Carthage, Bullard travels to Canton and Center hosts Van on Friday.
District 9-4A-II Standings
Team Dist. Overall
Kilgore 3-0 5-2
Chapel Hill 2-0 4-2
Lindale 2-1 4-3
Henderson 1-1 1-5
Jacksonville 1-1 2-5
Palestine 0-2 2-3
Athens 0-3 2-5
This week’s games: Jacksonville at Palestine, Lindale at Chapel Hill, Henderson at Kilgore, Athens is idle.
District 8-4A-II
Team Dist. Overall
Carthage 3-0 7-0
Van 3-0 5-2
Center 1-1 4-2
Rusk 1-1 4-2
Bullard 1-1 2-4
Brownsboro 0-3 2-5
Canton 0-3 2-5
This week’s games: Carthage at Rusk, Bullard at Canton, Van at Center, Brownsboro is idle.
