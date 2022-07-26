Pole Bending: Taylor Davis places fourth at nationals

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Taylor Davis of Alto placed fourth overall in pole bending at the National High School Finals Rodeo, which closed on Saturday at the Camplex Event Center in Gillette, Wyo.
Davis, who won third place in the Texas state championships in Abilene in June, averaged 60.134 for her three runs at nationals.
Rayne Grant from Wheatland, Wyo. Placed first, with a 59.308 average.
In the First Go Davis was timed in 20.103 seconds, which was the third-fastest time. Her second turn earned her a score of 20.826. She came in 15th place in the round.
Saving her best for last, Davis was clocked in 19.826 (fourth place) in the Final Go.
A total of 188 competitors took part in the competition.
Davis is the daughter of Katrina and Jonathan Davis.
